Terry Harris: Sees playing time in loss
Harris had zero points (0-1 FG) over five minutes in Friday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Harris' five minutes Friday marked his second appearance for the Blue Coats since Nov. 29 as the 23-year-old has played a limited role for the team. Harris is averaging just 2.7 points and 0.7 rebounds over six appearances this season.
