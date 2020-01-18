Play

Terry Harris: Sees playing time in loss

Harris had zero points (0-1 FG) over five minutes in Friday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Harris' five minutes Friday marked his second appearance for the Blue Coats since Nov. 29 as the 23-year-old has played a limited role for the team. Harris is averaging just 2.7 points and 0.7 rebounds over six appearances this season.

Our Latest Stories