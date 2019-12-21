Terry Larrier: Chips in seven from bench
Larrier scored seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) during Thursday's G League win over Sioux Falls.
Larrier played 10 minutes off the bench but did not contribute any other stats beyond the few points he made. In 13 G League games this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds.
