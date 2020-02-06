Terry Larrier: Out again
Larrier sat out Tuesday's G League loss to Austin with an illness.
Larrier sat out Agua Caliente's previous game with an ankle issue, but apparently, that wasn't the problem Tuesday. His next chance to return comes Thursday at Texas.
