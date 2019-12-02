Larrier scored 11 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and totaled four rebounds and one steal during Friday's G League loss to Stockton.

Larrier played the fewest minutes among Agua Caliente starters, registering just 27. Even though he played less than his usual , he still put up numbers in keeping with his averages so far this season.