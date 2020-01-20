Terry Larrier: Scoreless in win
Larrier recorded one rebound during Friday's G League win over Texas.
Larrier played just six minutes in the affair. He has been playing sparingly of late and has sat out two of the Clippers' last four contests entirely.
