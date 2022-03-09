Larrier played 23 minutes for Wisconsin in a G League loss to Capital City on Saturday, finishing with 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds.

Larrier came into the contest having scored single-digit points in each of his previous three contests, but he bounced back with the 17-point effort Saturday. The 6-foot-8 forward has had an up-and-down regular season with the Herd, scoring as many as 42 points in a game but also finishing with fewer than 10 points in six of 18 contests. Overall, he is averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 three-pointers.