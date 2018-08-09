Terry Larrier: Waived by Mavs in wake of injury

Larrier, who recently suffered a knee injury, was waived by the Mavericks on Thursday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Though the Mavs have decided to waive the injured Larrier to free up a roster spot, he'll still be rehabbing in Dallas with both the Mavericks and the organization's G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends. Once he's healthy, he may be able to secure a spot on the team once again. A timetable for his return has not yet been reported.