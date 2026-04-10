The Heat waived Rozier on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Miami had placed Rozier on paid leave back in October after he was arrested as part of an FBI sports-betting probe. His arrest stemmed from his allegedly participation in an illegal sports-betting scheme back in 2023, while he was playing with the Hornets. The NBA conducted an investigation into the matter last January but ultimately didn't find a violation of its rules. Where the 32-year-old Rozier's career goes from here is unclear, but he hasn't seen NBA action since the 2024-25 campaign.