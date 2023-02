Brown tallied 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 122-119 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Brown scored at least 20 points for the second time over his last three appearances and grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds en route to his first double-double of the campaign. Across 36 games, the 24-year-old is averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.7 minutes per contest.