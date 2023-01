Brown totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 win over the Ignite.

Brown scored in double figures for a fourth straight game and tied his season-high with 18 points. His defensive prowess was also on display, notching multiple steals and blocks in the same game for the first time during the campaign.