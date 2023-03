Brown produced 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 101-87 loss to Capital City.

Brown was efficient from the field and tied David Stockton with a team-high 20 points, but it wasn't enough to help Fort Wayne advance in the playoffs. Across 47 G League appearances, Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 21.0 minutes with 44/33/77 shooting splits.