Brown scored zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and grabbed four rebounds in 20 minutes during Sunday's 129-91 loss to College Park.

Coming into the contest, Brown had scored in double figures in five straight games, but he fell flat during the blowout loss. Across 24 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 5.9 points while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from downtown.