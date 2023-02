Brown mustered nine points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 124-102 loss to South Bay.

Brown continues to struggle with his three-point shot and has made just three of his last 21 attempts. The 24-year-old is now shooting just 29 percent from deep, but he's still garnering a solid reserve role for Fort Wayne.