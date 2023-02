Brown tallied 26 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 141-125 win over College Park.

Coming into the contest, Brown had scored in single digits in seven of his past eight appearances, but he exploded for a season-high 26 points Wednesday. He's now averaging 6.8 points while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from three across 34 G League appearances.