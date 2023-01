Brown tallied 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 19 minutes during Sunday's 122-119 loss to the Charge.

Brown was lights-out en route to a season-high 18 points. It was just his second double-digit scoring outing over 19 appearances this season, and he's now averaging 4.7 points across 11.0 minutes per game.