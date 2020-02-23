Play

Tevin King: Accounts for two in G League win

King scored two points (0-0 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added one rebounds, two assists and one block in nine minutes of Thursday's G League win over South Bay.

King had not appeared in a game in over three weeks. He last played Jan. 27 but saw just three minutes on the floor and did not score.

