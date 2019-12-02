Play

Tevin King: Adds seven points in loss

King scored seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added an assist during Friday's G League loss to South Bay.

King played his usual 20 minutes off the bench. While he added a point about his per-game average this season, he didn't contribute much in the way of any other stats.

