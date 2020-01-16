Tevin King: Gets five minutes in loss
King recorded a rebound, an assist and a block in Tuesday's G League loss to Stockton.
King did not attempt a shot in his first action in Austin's last seven contests. The South Dakota State product is averaging 4.1 points and 15.4 minutes across 17 G League contests this season.
