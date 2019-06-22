Antetokounmpo signed a summer league contract with the Bucks on Friday, Mark Deeks of Sky Sports reporsts

The signing obviously stands out, as Thanasis is the older brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 26-year-old had a brief stint with the Knicks before heading to Europe as a role player for Andorra in 2016-17. After that he won consecutive Greek Championships with Panathinaikos and appeared in two All-Star Games. He will now look to make an impression in summer league.