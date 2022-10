John was chosen with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft by Capital City.

John played for both Marquette and Duke in his college career, and he will have to spend time in the G League before proving he can produce at the NBA level. His best college season came in the 2020-21 campaign with Marquette, averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 27 contests.