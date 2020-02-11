Theo Johnson: Latches on with Stockton
The G League Kings added Johnson via the available player pool Monday.
Johnson should be vaguely familiar with the Kings, who put him on the floor in two games last season. He averaged just over four minutes per contest in his brief time with the squad, so there's little to suggest Johnson will become a major contributor.
