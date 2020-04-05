Theo Maledon: Preparing to enter draft

Maledon declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on Sunday, submitting the necessary paperwork to the league office to make himself eligible, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

A 6-foot-5 point guard from France, Maledon won't turn 19 years old until June 12, making him one of the youngest draft-eligible players. Maledon already demonstrated the ability to hang with higher-level competition in 2019-20 as a member of French club LDLC ASVEL, averaging 7.1 points and 2.3 assists in 16.7 minutes per game across appearances in the EuroLeague and the French LNB Pro A before both circuits suspended their seasons. He also shot 35.9 percent from the three-point range over his past two years of professional ball and drew high marks on defense for his ability to penetrate passing lanes thanks to his 6-foot-9 wingspan, making him a potential fit at shooting guard for teams that don't feel he's ready to run an NBA offense right away in 2020-21. Maledon projects as a mid-first-round pick, with the potential to work his way into the lottery as the pre-draft process unfolds.