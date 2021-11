Pinson produced 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one blocked shot in Sunday's 113-98 win at College Park.

Pinson was one of six Celtics to score in double-digits, which helped Maine escape Georgia with a two-game sweep. Both Pinson and point guard Ryan Arcidiacono came close to recording triple-doubles. Maine's roster includes many players such as Pinson who have NBA experience. The former Red Claws now travel home for a four-game homestand.