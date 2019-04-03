Pinson connected on a game-winning three pointer in Tuesday's G League Conference Finals victory over Lakeland. He finished the contest with 18 points (8-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and a block.

Pinson struggled mightily from deep but managed to make the important shots count, knocking down a triple as time expired to send Long Island to the G League Finals. The two-way forward averaged 20.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 34 games with Long Island this seaosn.