Theo Pinson: Nearly finishes with triple-double
Pinson scored 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with 10 assists, nine rebounds and a steal in the win Wednesday over Windy City.
Pinson hasn't been a dynamic scorer, but Wednesday's flirtation with a triple-double is a reminder of his multi-category capabilities. Through 15 games, the two-way player is averaging 18.1 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals, but his 2.8 turnovers offsets some of that potential.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.