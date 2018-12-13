Pinson scored 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with 10 assists, nine rebounds and a steal in the win Wednesday over Windy City.

Pinson hasn't been a dynamic scorer, but Wednesday's flirtation with a triple-double is a reminder of his multi-category capabilities. Through 15 games, the two-way player is averaging 18.1 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals, but his 2.8 turnovers offsets some of that potential.