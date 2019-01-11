Pinson tallied 43 points (17-29 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot in the win Thursday over the Red Claws.

It was easily a career-high for Pinson, but Long Island needed the points in the worst way given they only had eight active players available. Pinson has seen his minutes trend upperwards as of late, averaging 35.2 across 19 games. In those contests, he's putting together some well-rounded numbers, averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.