Theo Pinson: Solid all around performance
Pinson finished Thursday's loss to the Charge with 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
The rookie forward has been a consistent scoring threat to begin his professional career, averaging 18.3 points through 12 games, but it's his ability to add in other categories that is particularly intriguing. Pinson's 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds to go along with the aforementioned per game points average points isn't something to dismiss and makes him a viable mid tier option for fantasy owners.
