Thomas Bryant: 27 and 8 in loss
Bryant tallied 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal during South Bay's 110-108 visiting loss at Greensboro Tuesday.
This was Bryant's third straight game scoring above 20 points while shooting an efficient 62.5 percent from the floor Tuesday. The first-year forward out of Indiana has been a dominant force in the paint for South Bay all season long, as he is averaging 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds across 35 games played this season.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...