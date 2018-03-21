Bryant tallied 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal during South Bay's 110-108 visiting loss at Greensboro Tuesday.

This was Bryant's third straight game scoring above 20 points while shooting an efficient 62.5 percent from the floor Tuesday. The first-year forward out of Indiana has been a dominant force in the paint for South Bay all season long, as he is averaging 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds across 35 games played this season.