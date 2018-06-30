Thomas Bryant: Waived by Lakers
Bryant (ankle) has been waived by the Lakers on Saturday.
The former second-round draft pick didn't see a lot of action last year with the Lakers, only appearing in 15 games and averaging 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds. He'll likely get picked up somewhere during the Summer League schedule, however, based on his potential shown in the G-League in 2017, where he was named to the First Team. He's currently dealing with an ankle issue, but that doesn't appear to be too serious at the moment.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...