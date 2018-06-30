Bryant (ankle) has been waived by the Lakers on Saturday.

The former second-round draft pick didn't see a lot of action last year with the Lakers, only appearing in 15 games and averaging 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds. He'll likely get picked up somewhere during the Summer League schedule, however, based on his potential shown in the G-League in 2017, where he was named to the First Team. He's currently dealing with an ankle issue, but that doesn't appear to be too serious at the moment.