Robinson has agreed to a deal with Khimki Moscow of the Euroleague on Tuesday, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

The former No. 5 pick out of Kansas in the 2012 NBA Draft seemingly couldn't find any NBA suitors for the upcoming season. He appeared in 48 games with the Lakers last season, posting 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds across 11.7 minutes per game. Going overseas will likely allow the 26-year-old more playing time, which should help his development should he decide to pursue an NBA career again in the future.