Thomas Robinson: Signs deal overseas
Robinson has agreed to a deal with Khimki Moscow of the Euroleague on Tuesday, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
The former No. 5 pick out of Kansas in the 2012 NBA Draft seemingly couldn't find any NBA suitors for the upcoming season. He appeared in 48 games with the Lakers last season, posting 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds across 11.7 minutes per game. Going overseas will likely allow the 26-year-old more playing time, which should help his development should he decide to pursue an NBA career again in the future.
More News
-
Lakers' Thomas Robinson: Puts up 12 points in 14 minutes•
-
Lakers' Thomas Robinson: Wakes up with 16 in loss•
-
Lakers' Thomas Robinson: Will be available Friday vs. Celtics•
-
Lakers' Thomas Robinson: Out Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Thomas Robinson: Battling flu, questionable Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Thomas Robinson: Swipes season-high four steals in Sunday's loss•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...