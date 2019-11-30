Thomas Welsh: Leads team in net rating
Welsh contributed eight points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 18 minutes during Friday's win over the Go-Go.
Welsh stood out for his team play, leading the Swarm with a plus-17 net rating despite struggling with his shot. The UCLA product was moved to the bench with Cody Martin joining the team for Friday's game. It's unclear if Welsh will continue to come off the bench, but considering he's averaging 24.6 minutes per game so far, it's safe to say that, either way, he'll have a significant role.
