Thomas Welsh: Nears double-double off bench
Welsh recorded 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and eight rebounds across 21 minutes in Friday's win over Windy City.
Although Welsh fell short of a double-double by two rebounds, he had a solid night, ultimately finishing with a plus-15 net rating. Though his stats aren't eye-popping, Welsh' had a solid season and is providing 11.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.2 minutes per game.
