Welsh was waived by the Hornets on Thursday.

Welsh, who signed with the Hornets in August, appeared in one preseason game with Charlotte before being cut loose, playing six minutes and collecting two rebounds, an assist and a steal while failing to score. He spent most of last season in the G League, where he averaged 10.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23 minutes.

