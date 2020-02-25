Thomas Wilder: Dishes four assists

Wilder posted four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 18 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.

The 24-year-old came off the bench and finished with a minus-11 rating. Windy City struggled to score as a team, putting up just 86 points, and Wilder wasn't immune. Wilder has hit 41.2 percent of field goals this year and averaged 7.2 points per game.