Thomas Wilder: Plays just under 20 minutes Friday

Wilder posted five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in the win Friday over the Mad Ants.

Wilder played just under 20 minutes, which has been about his season average with Windy City this season. In 29 games with the organization, Wilder is averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.