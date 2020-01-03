Thomas Wilder: Productive off bench
Wilder recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and a rebound in Wednesday's G League win over Greensboro.
Wilder logged 22 minutes off the bench. He has averaged 4.5 points and 2.9 assists per game, so the additional minutes helped contribute to exceeded his typical output.
