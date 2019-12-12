Thomas Wilder: Records 11 points
Wilder posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's G League loss to Raptors 905.
Wilder has only slotted into three games this year, and he only had one point before this contest. The 24-year-old is efficient when he's on the floor, although he seems to be more defensive driven.
