Thomas Wilder: Records 14 points
Wilder posted 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Wilder couldn't drop shots from beyond the arc, but he finished second on the team in rebounds and third in playing time. The 25-year-old has connected on 36.4 percent of field goals and 19.2 percent of three-pointers this year.
