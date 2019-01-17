Thomas Wimbush: Comes off bench to score 21

Wimbush posted 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and one steal in the 116-88 win over the Drive on Wednesday.

Despite coming off the bench, Wimbush wound up being the Nets' highest scorer, posting his second 20-plus point outing in as many weeks. The forward has been soaking up most of the minutes as a small-ball power forward despite Mitchell Creek getting the majority of the starts, and figures to continue to reprise the role in future contests.