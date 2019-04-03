Thomas Wimbush: Sets season-high in scoring
Wimbush (elbow) finished Tuesday's last-second win over Lakeland with 28 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two assists.
Wimbush, who returned for the final three games of the regular season after missing over a month due to an elbow injury, played in both of Long Island's playoff games, but Tuesday's performance was far more impactful. The veteran forward set a season-high in points scored and did so despite playing just 33 minutes. Expect the veteran forward to continue to start in the team's three-game championship series against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
