Thomas Wimbush: Tied for team lead in points

Wimbush put up 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and collected six rebounds along with three assists over 23 minutes Saturday against Raptors 905.

Wimbush got hot from beyond the arc, knocking down four of seven attempts from three while adding value on the boards. He hasn't been overly impressive in 21 games in the G League this season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.