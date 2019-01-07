Thomas Wimbush: Tied for team lead in points
Wimbush put up 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and collected six rebounds along with three assists over 23 minutes Saturday against Raptors 905.
Wimbush got hot from beyond the arc, knocking down four of seven attempts from three while adding value on the boards. He hasn't been overly impressive in 21 games in the G League this season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...