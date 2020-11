The Pistons have opted not to extend a qualifying offer to Maker, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As the Pistons continue their complete roster teardown, Maker is a causality, not being extended a qualifying offer. He hits free agency as a 23-year-old with four years of NBA experience. Last season with the Pistons, Maker averaged 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.9 minutes. He's a stretch-five with some defensive upside.