Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Absence streak to continue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (thigh) is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
It'll be a seventh consecutive absence for Wiggins, whose next chance to play is Friday in Utah. More playing time will remain open the likes of Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Luguentz Dort on Wednesday.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Another absence coming•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Remains out for Saturday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Another absence coming•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Missing third straight game•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Ruled out for Friday•