Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (thigh) will not play Wednesday against the Lakers.
This marks the fourth straight game on the shelf for Wiggins. His next chance to play comes Saturday against the Hornets.
