Wiggins chipped in 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 136-128 win over Washington.

Wiggins scored in double figures just three times through the Thunder's first 32 games, but he's reached that feat in two of the team's last three matchups. The 2021 second-round pick is averaging career lows across the board this season, but he's been efficient when given a chance, shooting 60.4 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from deep.