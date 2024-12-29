Wiggins is not in the Thunder's starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins made his ninth start of the season (and first since Nov. 25) Saturday against the Hornets, and he finished with 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 33 minutes in a 106-94 win. Wiggins will revert to a reserve role Sunday due to the return of Cason Wallace (quadriceps) and Luguentz Dort (ankle).
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Inserted into starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Muted role continues•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Delivers donut in win•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Productive off bench•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Moving back to bench•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Back in starting lineup Sunday•