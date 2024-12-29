Wiggins is not in the Thunder's starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins made his ninth start of the season (and first since Nov. 25) Saturday against the Hornets, and he finished with 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 33 minutes in a 106-94 win. Wiggins will revert to a reserve role Sunday due to the return of Cason Wallace (quadriceps) and Luguentz Dort (ankle).