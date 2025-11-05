Wiggins will come off the bench during Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After starting the last three games, Wiggins will be in the second unit Lugentz Dort (illness) back in the mix. Wiggins is averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc in a reserve role this season.