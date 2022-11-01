Wiggins will come off the bench Tuesday against the Magic, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Rookie Jalen Williams is getting his first career start, and Josh Giddey is back, so Wiggins will resume a bench role. In his two bench appearances, he averaged 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.5 minutes.
