Wiggins accumulated four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes in the Thunder's 132-118 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has proved to be a spark off the bench, averaging 7.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.6 minutes in February. However, since Gordon Hayward has made his way into the rotation, Wiggins has seen a steady decrease in minutes, going from 20.3 per game in the first two weeks of February to just 14.4 in the last five games with Hayward. Expect Wiggins to receive less playing time buried behind Hayward and Luguentz Dort in the rotation.