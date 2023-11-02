Wiggins closed Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Pelicans with 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes.

Wiggins logged double-digit points for the first time this year and played a season-high 14 minutes. He also logged a plus-14 point differential and was only one of three Thunder players to log a positive mark.